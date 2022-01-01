Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Realme 9 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (628 against 566 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Shows 35% longer battery life (40:03 vs 29:43 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.6%
|PWM
|90 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|30 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1230:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G +4%
720
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2110
2010
|CPU
|115686
|-
|GPU
|119156
|-
|Memory
|80995
|-
|UX
|106823
|-
|Total score
|422144
|401094
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|2021
|1211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8315
|9593
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.3
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|19 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|11:05 hr
|14:37 hr
|Watching video
|13:18 hr
|17:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:56 hr
|07:27 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1