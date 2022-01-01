Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 426K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1007 against 637 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G
637 nits
Realme GT Neo 3 +58%
1007 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +1%
88.3%
Realme GT Neo 3
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G
723
Realme GT Neo 3 +35%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G
2148
Realme GT Neo 3 +84%
3947
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G
426289
Realme GT Neo 3 +92%
817455
CPU 115686 201062
GPU 119156 312754
Memory 80995 144057
UX 106823 156950
Total score 426289 817455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2021 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8315 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.3 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 13:18 hr -
Gaming 05:56 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Reno 6 5G
29:43 hr
Realme GT Neo 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2022
Release date June 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 is definitely a better buy.

