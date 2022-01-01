Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.