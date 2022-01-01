Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.