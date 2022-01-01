Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 5G vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (726K versus 426K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (36:16 vs 29:43 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 723 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 5G
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 90 Hz 531 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 5G
637 nits
Realme GT Neo 2 +4%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 5G +3%
88.3%
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 5G
723
Realme GT Neo 2 +42%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 5G
2148
Realme GT Neo 2 +49%
3196
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 5G
426289
Realme GT Neo 2 +70%
726671
CPU 115686 200911
GPU 119156 241290
Memory 80995 122004
UX 106823 156748
Total score 426289 726671
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6 5G
2021
Realme GT Neo 2 +109%
4228
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 2021 4228
PCMark 3.0 score 8315 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 11.3 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 19 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 18:14 hr
Gaming 05:56 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 86 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Reno 6 5G
29:43 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +22%
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

