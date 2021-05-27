Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.