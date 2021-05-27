Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.