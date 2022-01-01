Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.