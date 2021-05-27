Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G vs 10x zoom
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 438 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Comes with 435 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4065 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 706 points
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.6%
|86.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 Pro 5G +60%
1127
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 Pro 5G +50%
3750
2502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
379725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
413852
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.3
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|15.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4065 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1