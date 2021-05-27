Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 Pro 5G vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G vs 10x zoom

Оппо Рено 6 Про 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 438 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 435 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4065 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 706 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 Pro 5G
vs
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 86.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 Pro 5G +35%
592 nits
Reno 10x zoom
438 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 Pro 5G +2%
88.6%
Reno 10x zoom
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 Pro 5G +50%
3750
Reno 10x zoom
2502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 11.3 ColorOS 7
OS size - 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 April 2019
Release date June 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 444 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

