Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.