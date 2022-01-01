Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Find X3 Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1098 against 750 nits)
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1006 and 913 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.8%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|362 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G +10%
1006
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3387
3126
|CPU
|181491
|188454
|GPU
|239172
|278383
|Memory
|130469
|123034
|UX
|143370
|134972
|Total score
|690402
|723979
|Stability
|-
|73%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|30 FPS
|Graphics score
|4215
|5044
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10897
|11711
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (102nd and 79th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.3
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
117
Video quality
108
103
Generic camera score
121
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
