Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Find X3 Neo – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Find X3 Neo

Оппо Рено 6 Про Плас 5G
VS
Оппо Find X3 Нео
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo Find X3 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1098 against 750 nits)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1006 and 913 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
vs
Find X3 Neo

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G +46%
1098 nits
Find X3 Neo
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
690402
Find X3 Neo +5%
723979
CPU 181491 188454
GPU 239172 278383
Memory 130469 123034
UX 143370 134972
Total score 690402 723979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 73%
Graphics test 25 FPS 30 FPS
Graphics score 4215 5044
PCMark 3.0 score 10897 11711
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (102nd and 79th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.3 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

