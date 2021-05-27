Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G vs Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (692K versus 344K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
596 nits
Realme 8 Pro +5%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G +101%
692090
Realme 8 Pro
344589
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.3 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 480 USD ~ 334 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
