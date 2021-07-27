Oppo Reno 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Oppo Reno 6 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Comes with 1495 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 2815 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (748 against 633 nits) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

12% higher pixel density (460 vs 410 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Reno 6 +18% 748 nits iPhone 12 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% iPhone 12 +1% 86%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2300 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU GPU clock 750 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 561 iPhone 12 +186% 1607 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 1708 iPhone 12 +137% 4045 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 641805

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM ColorOS 11.1 - OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 50 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 6 n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 October 2020 Release date July 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.