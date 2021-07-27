Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 vs Huawei Honor 50 SE

Оппо Рено 6
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 SE
Oppo Reno 6
Huawei Honor 50 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 685 and 564 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 6
748 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
Honor 50 SE +5%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6
564
Honor 50 SE +21%
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6
1721
Honor 50 SE +20%
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6
n/a
Honor 50 SE
473044
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 June 2021
Release date July 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 50 SE. It has a better software, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6
3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Oppo Reno 6
4. OnePlus 9R vs Oppo Reno 6
5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Oppo Reno 6
6. Huawei Honor 50 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 SE
7. Huawei Honor 60 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish