Oppo Reno 6 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro VS Oppo Reno 6 Infinix Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (747 against 421 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 436 points

Weighs 32 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests Response time - 20.6 ms Contrast - 2155:1 Max. Brightness Reno 6 +77% 747 nits Note 10 Pro 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% Note 10 Pro 84.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 750 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 +29% 562 Note 10 Pro 436 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 +52% 1707 Note 10 Pro 1122 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 n/a Note 10 Pro 348779 CPU - 91164 GPU - 92467 Memory - 66848 UX - 101279 Total score - 348779 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 6 1049 Note 10 Pro n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 6912 x 9216 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 24 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 6 n/a Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 May 2021 Release date July 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.