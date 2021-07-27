Oppo Reno 6 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Oppo Reno 6 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (747 against 467 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 36 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 516 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 6 Price Infinix Note 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 410 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Reno 6 +60% 747 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 +9% 562 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 1707 Note 11 Pro +5% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 n/a Note 11 Pro 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 6 1049 Note 11 Pro n/a Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 October 2021 Release date July 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.