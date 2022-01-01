Oppo Reno 6 vs Motorola Edge 20 VS Oppo Reno 6 Motorola Edge 20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (746 against 645 nits)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 340K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 410 ppi 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 153.1% PWM - 252 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Reno 6 +16% 746 nits Edge 20 645 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% Edge 20 +5% 89%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L GPU clock 750 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 566 Edge 20 +34% 761 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 1719 Edge 20 +47% 2526 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 340928 Edge 20 +53% 522988 CPU 107789 158911 GPU 87323 159881 Memory 59470 80810 UX 88008 127919 Total score 340928 522988 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 6 1049 Edge 20 +136% 2480 Stability - 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 1049 2480 PCMark 3.0 score - 13635 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 - OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 50 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:01 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Reno 6 n/a Edge 20 10:50 hr Watching videos (Player) Reno 6 n/a Edge 20 17:55 hr Talk (3G) Reno 6 n/a Edge 20 28:02 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 79 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 6 n/a Edge 20 84.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 July 2021 Release date July 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 is definitely a better buy.