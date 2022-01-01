Oppo Reno 6 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Oppo Reno 6 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Weighs 27.5 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 340K)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 746 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

28% higher pixel density (525 vs 410 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Reno 6 746 nits 10 Pro +73% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% 10 Pro +6% 90%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730 GPU clock 750 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 566 10 Pro +120% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 1719 10 Pro +141% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 340928 10 Pro +195% 1007290 CPU 107789 229138 GPU 87323 438172 Memory 59470 172155 UX 88008 168167 Total score 340928 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 6 1049 10 Pro n/a AnTuTu Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 50 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 150° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 January 2022 Release date July 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.