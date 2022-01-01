Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Оппо Рено 6
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Oppo Reno 6
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 27.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 340K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 746 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 6
82
10 Pro
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 6
49
10 Pro
99
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 6
77
10 Pro
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 6
61
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 6
80
10 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 6
67
10 Pro
90

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 6
746 nits
10 Pro +73%
1294 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
10 Pro +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730
GPU clock 750 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6
566
10 Pro +120%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6
1719
10 Pro +141%
4141
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6
340928
10 Pro +195%
1007290
CPU 107789 229138
GPU 87323 438172
Memory 59470 172155
UX 88008 168167
Total score 340928 1007290
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6
1049
10 Pro
n/a
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 January 2022
Release date July 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 6
2. OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 6
3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Oppo Reno 6
4. OnePlus 9R and Oppo Reno 6
5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo Reno 6
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and OnePlus 10 Pro
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro
9. Vivo X70 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish