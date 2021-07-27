Oppo Reno 6 vs OnePlus 9 VS Oppo Reno 6 OnePlus 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Weighs 19 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (816 against 748 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 410 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 323 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Reno 6 748 nits OnePlus 9 +9% 816 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 6 84.8% OnePlus 9 +3% 87.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 6 561 OnePlus 9 +101% 1125 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 6 1708 OnePlus 9 +112% 3617 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 714489 AnTuTu Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 11.1 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4310 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 50 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Watching videos (Player) Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Talk (3G) Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 28:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 140° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 123 Video quality Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 6 n/a OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 March 2021 Release date July 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.