Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 566 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 6
82
A95 5G
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 6
49
A95 5G
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 6
77
A95 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 6
61
A95 5G
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 6
80
A95 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 6
67
A95 5G
67

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
A95 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 6
746 nits
A95 5G +6%
792 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
A95 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6
566
A95 5G +8%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6
1719
A95 5G +7%
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6
340928
A95 5G +9%
371670
CPU 107789 -
GPU 87323 -
Memory 59470 -
UX 88008 -
Total score 340928 371670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6
1049
A95 5G
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2021
Release date July 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.

