Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.