Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 244K)
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 568 and 408 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 6
81
F17 Pro
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 6
47
F17 Pro
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 6
76
F17 Pro
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 6
60
F17 Pro
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 6
78
F17 Pro
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 6
65
F17 Pro
61

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Reno 6
754 nits
F17 Pro +6%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 750 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 +39%
568
F17 Pro
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 +16%
1731
F17 Pro
1495
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6 +40%
342884
F17 Pro
244466
CPU 107789 77451
GPU 87323 49910
Memory 59470 49342
UX 88008 66644
Total score 342884 244466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6
1049
F17 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 September 2020
Release date July 2021 September 2020
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 6. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, and connectivity.

