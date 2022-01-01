Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 vs Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (754 against 568 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 342K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 700 and 568 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 +33%
754 nits
Realme 9 Pro
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6
568
Realme 9 Pro +23%
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6
1731
Realme 9 Pro +17%
2028
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6
342884
Realme 9 Pro +13%
387216
CPU 107789 122628
GPU 87323 92185
Memory 59470 56464
UX 88008 112915
Total score 342884 387216
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 6
1049
Realme 9 Pro +15%
1211
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1049 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:37 hr
Watching video - 17:25 hr
Gaming - 07:27 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Reno 6
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
40:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6
n/a
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 February 2022
Release date July 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, and sound.

