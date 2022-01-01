Oppo Reno 6 vs Realme 9 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (754 against 568 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 342K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 700 and 568 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|410 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1230:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Realme 9 Pro +23%
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1731
Realme 9 Pro +17%
2028
|CPU
|107789
|122628
|GPU
|87323
|92185
|Memory
|59470
|56464
|UX
|88008
|112915
|Total score
|342884
|387216
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1049
|1211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9593
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4310 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:37 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:27 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|44 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7680 x 5760
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|July 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, and sound.
