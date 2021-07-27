Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 vs Reno 5 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 vs Reno 5 5G

Оппо Рено 6
VS
Оппо Рено 5 5G
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 5 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on July 27, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (748 against 628 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6
vs
Reno 5 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 +19%
748 nits
Reno 5 5G
628 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6
84.8%
Reno 5 5G
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 5 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6
564
Reno 5 5G +7%
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6
1721
Reno 5 5G +5%
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 6
n/a
Reno 5 5G
406540
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 50 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6
n/a
Reno 5 5G
13:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6
n/a
Reno 5 5G
22:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6
n/a
Reno 5 5G
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 44 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 7680 x 5760 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 December 2020
Release date July 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.

