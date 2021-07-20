Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 Z vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 Z vs Apple iPhone 11

Оппо Рено 6 Z
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Oppo Reno 6 Z
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 Z (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 327K)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (644 against 442 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 Z
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 Z
442 nits
iPhone 11 +46%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 Z +6%
84.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 Z and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 Z
591
iPhone 11 +125%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 Z
1740
iPhone 11 +96%
3419
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno 6 Z
n/a
iPhone 11
453457
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 6 Z
327580
iPhone 11 +58%
518458
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 6 Z
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 6 Z and Reno 5 5G
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10
3. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei P30
6. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish