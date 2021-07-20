Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 Z (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.