Oppo Reno 6 Z vs 10x zoom
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 Z (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 327K)
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 591 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|86.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
591
Reno 10x zoom +19%
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1740
Reno 10x zoom +44%
2502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
379725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
327580
Reno 10x zoom +26%
413852
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|15.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4310 mAh
|4065 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
36:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|April 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|-
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.49 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10x zoom. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Z.
