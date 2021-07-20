Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 6 Z vs Reno 10x zoom – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 6 Z vs 10x zoom

Оппо Рено 6 Z
VS
Оппо Рено 10x зум
Oppo Reno 6 Z
Oppo Reno 10x zoom

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 6 Z (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G) that was released on July 20, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 10x zoom, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 10x zoom
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 327K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 591 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 6 Z
vs
Reno 10x zoom

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 86.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Reno 6 Z +1%
442 nits
Reno 10x zoom
438 nits

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 6 Z
84.1%
Reno 10x zoom +3%
86.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 6 Z and Oppo Reno 10x zoom in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 6 Z
591
Reno 10x zoom +19%
706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 6 Z
1740
Reno 10x zoom +44%
2502
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
379725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Reno 6 Z
327580
Reno 10x zoom +26%
413852
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7
OS size - 15.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4310 mAh 4065 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC Flash Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
14:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
19:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Reno 10x zoom
36:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 130 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 10x zoom from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 April 2019
Release date August 2021 June 2019
Launch price - ~ 812 USD
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 10x zoom. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Z.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

