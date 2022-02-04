Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 5G vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on February 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (677K versus 440K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 941 and 726 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 5G
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 7 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
572 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.81 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 5G
84.9%
Nord 2T +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 5G
726
Nord 2T +30%
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 5G
2136
Nord 2T +49%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 5G
440234
Nord 2T +54%
677034
CPU 120523 182063
GPU 123262 244873
Memory 92818 119023
UX 105482 135566
Total score 440234 677034
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 5G
2016
Nord 2T +128%
4603
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 12 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 2016 4603
PCMark 3.0 score 7915 10074
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 7 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

