Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on February 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.