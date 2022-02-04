Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 5G vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 5G vs Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on February 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 440K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 5G
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 7 5G
n/a
Find X5 Pro
760 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.81 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 5G
84.9%
Find X5 Pro +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 5G
726
Find X5 Pro +37%
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 5G
2136
Find X5 Pro +60%
3415
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 5G
440234
Find X5 Pro +129%
1007560
CPU 120523 233641
GPU 123262 443346
Memory 92818 174280
UX 105482 159010
Total score 440234 1007560
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 5G
2016
Find X5 Pro +371%
9502
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 12 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2016 9502
PCMark 3.0 score 7915 11644
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:35 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life
Reno 7 5G
n/a
Find X5 Pro
29:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 7 5G
n/a
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

