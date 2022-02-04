Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 5G vs Reno 5 4G – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 5G vs Reno 5 4G

Оппо Рено 7 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 5 4G
Oppo Reno 7 5G
Oppo Reno 5 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on February 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (441K versus 333K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 727 and 568 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 5G
vs
Reno 5 4G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.81 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 5G
84.9%
Reno 5 4G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 5G +28%
727
Reno 5 4G
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 5G +20%
2124
Reno 5 4G
1773
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 5G +32%
441863
Reno 5 4G
333598
CPU 120523 106587
GPU 123262 85278
Memory 92818 57912
UX 105482 86972
Total score 441863 333598
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 5G
2018
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2018 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7966 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 65 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 0:33 hr 0:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 December 2020
Release date February 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 7 5G. It has a better display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 7 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. Oppo Reno 7 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 5 5G
4. Oppo Reno 7 5G and Vivo V23 5G
5. Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Z 5G
6. Oppo Reno 5 4G and Oppo A96

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish