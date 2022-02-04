Oppo Reno 7 5G vs Reno 5 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Reno 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G) that was released on February 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (441K versus 333K)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 727 and 568 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.81 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|120523
|106587
|GPU
|123262
|85278
|Memory
|92818
|57912
|UX
|105482
|86972
|Total score
|441863
|333598
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2018
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7966
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 48 min)
|Full charging time
|0:33 hr
|0:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 3680
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|December 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 7 5G. It has a better display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.
