Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Infinix Note 12

Оппо Рено 7 Про 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Infinix Note 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 245K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Pro 5G
vs
Note 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 920 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 Pro 5G +4%
89.4%
Note 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 886 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +121%
822
Note 12
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +104%
2697
Note 12
1323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 Pro 5G +122%
544885
Note 12
245466
CPU 133186 -
GPU 218898 -
Memory 100212 -
UX 92564 -
Total score 544885 245466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 Pro 5G +492%
4232
Note 12
715
PCMark 3.0 score 8776 8031
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2021 April 2022
Release date December 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

