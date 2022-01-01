Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (913 against 777 nits)
- Weighs 20.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|90%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|342 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +1%
986
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3039
10 Pro +13%
3446
|CPU
|-
|229138
|GPU
|-
|438172
|Memory
|-
|172155
|UX
|-
|168167
|Total score
|-
|1001948
|Stability
|-
|64%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|4209
|9563
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8738
|10936
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:32 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:54 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:33 hr
|Standby
|-
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4896 x 6528
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
