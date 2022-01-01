Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 Pro 5G vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (913 against 777 nits)
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Pro 5G
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 7 Pro 5G +18%
913 nits
10 Pro
777 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 Pro 5G
89.4%
10 Pro +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +1%
986
10 Pro
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G
3039
10 Pro +13%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
10 Pro
1001948
CPU - 229138
GPU - 438172
Memory - 172155
UX - 168167
Total score - 1001948
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 Pro 5G
4209
10 Pro +127%
9563
Stability - 64%
Graphics test 25 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 4209 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 8738 10936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:32 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
10 Pro
30:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4896 x 6528 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2021 January 2022
Release date December 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

