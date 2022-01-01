Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.