Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (916 against 601 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 635 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Pro 5G
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 7 Pro 5G +52%
916 nits
Nord CE 5G
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 Pro 5G +5%
89.4%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +55%
987
Nord CE 5G
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +69%
3025
Nord CE 5G
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 116525
GPU - 93346
Memory - 70795
UX - 103598
Total score - 381139
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 Pro 5G +277%
4209
Nord CE 5G
1116
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4209 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 8738 8352
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4896 x 6528 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2021 June 2021
Release date December 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

