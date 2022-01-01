Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.