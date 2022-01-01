Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Realme GT Master Edition – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Realme GT Master Edition

Оппо Рено 7 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Master Edition
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo Realme GT Master Edition

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (916 against 632 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 789 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Pro 5G
vs
Realme GT Master Edition

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Reno 7 Pro 5G +45%
916 nits
Realme GT Master Edition
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 162847
GPU - 155153
Memory - 82164
UX - 130287
Total score - 526508
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4209 2494
PCMark 3.0 score 8738 14160
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4896 x 6528 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2021 July 2021
Release date December 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Find X3 Pro
4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G
6. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Realme 8 Pro
8. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
9. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and OnePlus 9R
10. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish