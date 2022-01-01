Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Reno 5 Pro 5G VS Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 11-months newer

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (919 against 792 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 981 and 779 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Price Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Reno 7 Pro 5G +16% 919 nits Reno 5 Pro 5G 792 nits

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 Pro 5G +1% 89.4% Reno 5 Pro 5G 88.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77 L3 cache - 0.512 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 7 Pro 5G +26% 981 Reno 5 Pro 5G 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 7 Pro 5G +12% 3049 Reno 5 Pro 5G 2731 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 570144 CPU - 154856 GPU - 212559 Memory - 89293 UX - 116031 Total score - 570144 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4350 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4896 x 6528 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 115 Video quality Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 102 Generic camera score Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced November 2021 December 2020 Release date December 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.