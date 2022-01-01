Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Reno 6 Pro 5G VS Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 6-months newer

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (1096 against 919 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Price Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Reno 7 Pro 5G 919 nits Reno 6 Pro 5G +19% 1096 nits

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 Pro 5G +1% 89.4% Reno 6 Pro 5G 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.3

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.2", Sony IMX319 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4896 x 6528 4896 x 6528 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 22 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 125 Video quality Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 108 Generic camera score Reno 7 Pro 5G n/a Reno 6 Pro 5G 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced November 2021 May 2021 Release date December 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.