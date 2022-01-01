Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Reno 6 Z – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G vs Reno 6 Z

Оппо Рено 7 Про
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Z
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 6 Z

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on November 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (927 against 808 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Pro 5G
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Reno 7 Pro 5G +15%
927 nits
Reno 6 Z
808 nits

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 Pro 5G +6%
89.4%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +69%
998
Reno 6 Z
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Pro 5G +75%
3076
Reno 6 Z
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 Pro 5G
n/a
Reno 6 Z
383723
CPU - 106374
GPU - 104054
Memory - 72897
UX - 97171
Total score - 383723
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7 Pro 5G +163%
4209
Reno 6 Z
1602
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 4209 1602
PCMark 3.0 score 8738 7140
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4896 x 6528 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2021 July 2021
Release date December 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
4. OnePlus 9RT and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
5. Vivo X70 Pro and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Oppo Reno 6 Z
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Reno 6 Z
8. Vivo V21 and Oppo Reno 6 Z
9. Oppo Reno 5 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Z
10. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Z

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish