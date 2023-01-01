Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Oppo Reno 7
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:16 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 282K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Reno 7
76
Nord 2T
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Reno 7
37
Nord 2T
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Reno 7
80
Nord 2T
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Reno 7
60
Nord 2T
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Reno 7
75
Nord 2T
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Reno 7
62
Nord 2T
72

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 7
620 nits
Nord 2T +2%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7
85.3%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7
379
Nord 2T +117%
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7
1644
Nord 2T +70%
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7
282410
Nord 2T +140%
678660
CPU 84471 177715
GPU 49886 247492
Memory 73558 121942
UX 76011 135961
Total score 282410 678660
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7
446
Nord 2T +935%
4615
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 446 4615
PCMark 3.0 score 6986 9845
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:28 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 17:29 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 111 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Reno 7 +15%
36:16 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 7
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

