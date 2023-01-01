Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 10 VS Oppo Reno 7 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 282K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 282K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 7 +2% 620 nits Realme 10 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 +1% 85.3% Realme 10 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 7 379 Realme 10 +49% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 7 1644 Realme 10 +6% 1747 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 7 282410 Realme 10 +36% 384579 CPU 84471 107130 GPU 49886 92004 Memory 73558 80773 UX 76011 105349 Total score 282410 384579 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 7 446 Realme 10 +205% 1362 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 446 1362 PCMark 3.0 score 6986 10312 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:28 hr 13:35 hr Watching video 17:29 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 06:04 hr 07:08 hr Standby 111 hr 121 hr General battery life Reno 7 36:16 hr Realme 10 +4% 37:41 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (76th and 51st place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 7 n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 7.