Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Oppo Reno 7 Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 282K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 7 620 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus +30% 807 nits

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 85.3% Realme 10 Pro Plus +6% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:28 hr 13:56 hr Watching video 17:29 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 06:04 hr 06:25 hr Standby 111 hr 127 hr General battery life Reno 7 36:16 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +8% 39:18 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 27th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.