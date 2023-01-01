Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

Oppo Reno 7
Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 282K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (39:18 vs 36:16 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (807 against 620 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 7
620 nits
Realme 10 Pro Plus +30%
807 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7
85.3%
Realme 10 Pro Plus +6%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1100 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7
379
Realme 10 Pro Plus +120%
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7
1644
Realme 10 Pro Plus +43%
2359
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7
282410
Realme 10 Pro Plus +84%
520663
CPU 84471 143476
GPU 49886 139294
Memory 73558 102808
UX 76011 139148
Total score 282410 520663
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7
446
Realme 10 Pro Plus +413%
2287
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 446 2287
PCMark 3.0 score 6986 14299
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:28 hr 13:56 hr
Watching video 17:29 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 111 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Reno 7
36:16 hr
Realme 10 Pro Plus +8%
39:18 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 27th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

