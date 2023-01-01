Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 8 Pro

VS
Oppo Reno 7
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 282K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 563 and 379 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 7
620 nits
Realme 8 Pro +1%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 +2%
85.3%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7
379
Realme 8 Pro +49%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7
1644
Realme 8 Pro +2%
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7
282410
Realme 8 Pro +23%
346164
CPU 84471 108066
GPU 49886 87170
Memory 73558 59733
UX 76011 91561
Total score 282410 346164
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 7
446
Realme 8 Pro +135%
1050
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 446 1050
PCMark 3.0 score 6986 9004
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:28 hr 12:52 hr
Watching video 17:29 hr 17:32 hr
Gaming 06:04 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 111 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Reno 7
36:16 hr
Realme 8 Pro +3%
37:28 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Reno 7
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Compare other phones (1000+)

