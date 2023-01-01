Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 8 Pro VS Oppo Reno 7 Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 282K)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 282K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 563 and 379 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 114 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 7 620 nits Realme 8 Pro +1% 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 +2% 85.3% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:28 hr 12:52 hr Watching video 17:29 hr 17:32 hr Gaming 06:04 hr 06:03 hr Standby 111 hr 119 hr General battery life Reno 7 36:16 hr Realme 8 Pro +3% 37:28 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 55th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 7 n/a Realme 8 Pro 112 Video quality Reno 7 n/a Realme 8 Pro 86 Generic camera score Reno 7 n/a Realme 8 Pro 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 7 n/a Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 March 2021 Release date April 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.