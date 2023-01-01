Oppo Reno 7 vs Realme 9 VS Oppo Reno 7 Oppo Realme 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 29, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Shows 19% longer battery life (42:59 vs 36:16 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 7 620 nits Realme 9 +4% 646 nits

Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 7 +1% 85.3% Realme 9 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1100 MHz 1114 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Reno 7 379 Realme 9 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Reno 7 +4% 1644 Realme 9 1588 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Reno 7 282410 Realme 9 +2% 288671 CPU 84471 86582 GPU 49886 50350 Memory 73558 73914 UX 76011 79973 Total score 282410 288671 3DMark Wild Life Performance Reno 7 446 Realme 9 446 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 446 446 PCMark 3.0 score 6986 8012 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12.1 Realme UI 3.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:28 hr 15:18 hr Watching video 17:29 hr 18:35 hr Gaming 06:04 hr 07:31 hr Standby 111 hr 139 hr General battery life Reno 7 36:16 hr Realme 9 +19% 42:59 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (76th and 12th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 April 2022 Release date April 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.