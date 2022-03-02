Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Reno 5 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 700 and 607 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Z 5G +15%
700
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Z 5G +9%
1983
1811
|CPU
|118881
|115025
|GPU
|101058
|107015
|Memory
|63280
|75589
|UX
|97041
|108360
|Total score
|379788
|405309
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|10 FPS
|Graphics score
|1216
|1686
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7721
|9135
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:36 hr
|Watching video
|-
|18:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:23 hr
|Standby
|-
|113 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 5 5G.
