Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 7 Z 5G vs Reno 6 Z – which one to choose?

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Reno 6 Z

Оппо Рено 7 Z 5G
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Z
Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
Oppo Reno 6 Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on March 2, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 697 and 591 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Delivers 86% higher maximum brightness (800 against 430 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 7 Z 5G
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Reno 7 Z 5G
430 nits
Reno 6 Z +86%
800 nits

Design and build

Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 7 Z 5G +1%
85.3%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 7 Z 5G +18%
697
Reno 6 Z
591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 7 Z 5G +15%
1997
Reno 6 Z
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Reno 7 Z 5G
378062
Reno 6 Z
379230
CPU 118881 106374
GPU 101058 104054
Memory 63280 72897
UX 97041 97171
Total score 378062 379230
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1602
PCMark 3.0 score - 7140
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 July 2021
Release date March 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G. It has a better performance and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
4. Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
5. Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G vs Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
6. Oppo Reno 6 Z vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Reno 6 Z vs Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Oppo Reno 6 Z vs Oppo Reno 5 5G
9. Oppo Reno 6 Z vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish