Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Weighs 25.5 grams less

Weighs 25.5 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.7% - PWM 252 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits OnePlus 9RT n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite 85.3% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM ColorOS 12 OxygenOS 13 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 Lite 55 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Reno 8 Lite 80 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 Lite 64 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite 92.1 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2022 October 2021 Release date June 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.