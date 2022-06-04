Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.