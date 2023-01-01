Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs Realme 10 VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 566 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.7% 99.2% PWM 252 Hz 409 Hz Response time 2 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Realme 10 +2% 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite +1% 85.3% Realme 10 84.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Reno 8 Lite n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 Lite 55 Realme 10 n/a Video quality Reno 8 Lite 80 Realme 10 n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 Lite 64 Realme 10 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite +10% 92.1 dB Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 November 2022 Release date June 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. But if the display, software, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10.