Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (807 against 594 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.7% - PWM 252 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus +36% 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite 85.3% Realme 10 Pro Plus +6% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 12 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:56 hr Watching video - 17:15 hr Gaming - 06:25 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Reno 8 Lite n/a Realme 10 Pro Plus 39:18 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 Lite 55 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Reno 8 Lite 80 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 Lite 64 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite 92.1 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 November 2022 Release date June 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.