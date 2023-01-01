Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs Realme 8 Pro VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite Oppo Realme 8 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Reverse charging feature

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 563 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 92.7% 99.9% PWM 252 Hz 114 Hz Response time 2 ms 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Realme 8 Pro +5% 625 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite +2% 85.3% Realme 8 Pro 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM ColorOS 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:52 hr Watching video - 17:32 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 119 hr General battery life Reno 8 Lite n/a Realme 8 Pro 37:28 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite +9% 92.1 dB Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 March 2021 Release date June 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.