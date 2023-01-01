Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs Realme 9 VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 379 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (646 against 594 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (646 against 594 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.7% - PWM 252 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Realme 9 +9% 646 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP54 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite +1% 85.3% Realme 9 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:18 hr Watching video - 18:35 hr Gaming - 07:31 hr Standby - 139 hr General battery life Reno 8 Lite n/a Realme 9 42:59 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 Lite 55 Realme 9 n/a Video quality Reno 8 Lite 80 Realme 9 n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 Lite 64 Realme 9 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite 92.1 dB Realme 9 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 April 2022 Release date June 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.