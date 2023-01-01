Oppo Reno 8 Lite vs Reno 7 VS Oppo Reno 8 Lite Oppo Reno 7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 379 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Reno 8 Lite Price Oppo Reno 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 92.7% - PWM 252 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Reno 8 Lite 594 nits Reno 7 +4% 620 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.85 mm (6.29 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.17 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 173 g (6.1 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Reno 8 Lite 85.3% Reno 7 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:28 hr Watching video - 17:29 hr Gaming - 06:04 hr Standby - 111 hr General battery life Reno 8 Lite n/a Reno 7 36:16 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Reno 8 Lite 55 Reno 7 n/a Video quality Reno 8 Lite 80 Reno 7 n/a Generic camera score Reno 8 Lite 64 Reno 7 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Reno 8 Lite 92.1 dB Reno 7 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 March 2022 Release date June 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Lite. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 7.