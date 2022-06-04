Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Reno 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on June 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.