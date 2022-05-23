Home > Smartphone comparison > Reno 8 Pro Plus vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max) that was released on May 23, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 394 PPI)
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1729 and 924 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Reno 8 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 950 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Reno 8 Pro Plus
n/a
iPhone 13
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Reno 8 Pro Plus +5%
90.3%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
GPU clock 912 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Reno 8 Pro Plus
924
iPhone 13 +87%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Reno 8 Pro Plus
3820
iPhone 13 +22%
4647
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 210809
GPU - 324750
Memory - 134620
UX - 133782
Total score - 809326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Reno 8 Pro Plus
5611
iPhone 13 +56%
8755
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 33 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 5611 8755
PCMark 3.0 score 11295 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Reno 8 Pro Plus
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 3680 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date June 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

